MLA Anirudh to lead devpt initiatives today

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy is set to embark on a day-long visit across the constituency on Saturday, participating in various development programs aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving public welfare.

The day will commence in Gangapur, where the MLA will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the board of trustees at the Chennakeshava Swamy Temple. He will also unveil a newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the village, symbolizing the values of unity and progress.

In Midjil mandal, MLA Anirudh Reddy will lay the foundation stone for several CC road projects, including those in Kothapalli, Bhairampalli, Donuru, and Vadiyala, with investments ranging from `8.90 lakh to `17.8 lakh. He will also initiate the construction of an Anganwadi building in Chilver, valued at `12 lakh, and inaugurate CC road projects at the KGBV School in Midjil, costing `13.35 lakh.

Speaking about these initiatives, the MLA said, “Improving road connectivity and community facilities is crucial for the development of our villages.

These projects will not only ease transportation but also contribute to the overall well-being of our residents.”

The MLA will also oversee the launch of a CC road project in Masigundlapalli, worth `17.8 lakh, and inaugurate the construction of a 33/11 KV substation in Boyinpalli, valued at `3.5 crore.

Commenting on the overall development efforts, MLA Anirudh Reddy stated, “Our focus has always been on holistic development. These initiatives reflect our commitment to addressing the immediate needs of our people while paving the way for long-term growth.

I am grateful for the support and trust of the community.”