News

MLA appeals for rebuilding ESI Hospital

  • Created On:  18 Nov 2025 11:06 AM IST
Kagaznagar: Sirpur MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu on Monday met with Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy at the Secretariat in Hyderabad and brought to his notice the poor condition of the old ESI Hospital in Kagaznagar town.

The MLA explained that the existing ESI building has deteriorated severely and is now in a dilapidated state.

He appealed to the minister to demolish the old structure and construct a new ESI Hospital at the same location to ensure better medical services for workers and the general public.

Responding positively, the minister assured that necessary steps would be taken for the construction of a new ESI Hospital.

Kagaznagar ESI HospitalMLA Palvai Harish BabuLabour Minister Vivek VenkataswamyHealthcare InfrastructureTelanganaHospital Reconstruction

