MLA Balakishan's convoy attack in Gundlapalli viiage

Karimnagar: TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan faced a bitter experience on Sunday after some protesting youth tried to attack his convoy demanding to construct double-bedroom houses and double lane road in the constituency. The incident took place in Gundlapalli village.

It is known that Balakishan won as MLA from the Manakondur constituency of Karimnagar. It is learnt that some youth from several villages in the Mandal are protesting for the last few days demanding to construct double bedroom houses and double lane roads.

On Sunday morning, the protestors tried to stop the convoy of Rasamayi but he moved without stopping the vehicle. Anger over this, the protestors tried to attack MLA and the police intervened in the situation and dispersed the protestors. Later, MLA reached Ganneruvaram police station and demanded the police to file a case against the youth who tried to attack him.