MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy conducted an inspection of a damaged culvert between Erlabanda and Patapalem villages in KT Doddi mandal on Wednesday
Mahabubnagar: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy conducted an inspection of a damaged culvert between Erlabanda and Patapalem villages in KT Doddi mandal on Wednesday, which was severely impacted by the recent rains. The culvert collapsed due to continuous rainfall over the past two to three days, disrupting traffic and causing significant inconvenience to the residents of surrounding villages.
Upon learning about the situation, the MLA visited the site to assess the damage first-hand. During his inspection, he engaged with concerned officials and emphasized the urgent need to commence repair work on the culvert.
Accompanying the MLA during the inspection were Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumantu, local leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy and Venkan Goud, and others.