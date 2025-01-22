MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques to Support Medical Needs

Gadwal: In a significant effort to support underprivileged individuals with medical needs, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy distributed cheques sanctioned under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district headquarters. Beneficiaries from various villages in Gattu and K.T. Doddi Mandals received financial assistance to cover their medical treatment expenses.

Beneficiaries and Assistance Details:

Several beneficiaries received financial support under the CM Relief Fund, including:

Govindamma (W/o Late Timmappa) – ₹60,000,

Baby K. Meghana (D/o Kone Meghana) – ₹58,000,

Bazaru (S/o Narsappa) – ₹40,000,

Ademma (W/o Narsappa) – ₹40,000,

Ganesh Goud (S/o Paramesh) – ₹35,000,

Saroj (W/o Late Veeresh) – ₹30,000,

Jagadishwar (S/o Timmappa) – ₹28,000,

Narsimhulu (S/o Late Devappa Timmappa) – ₹26,000,

Sujatha (W/o Ravinder) – ₹22,500,

Pavani (W/o Veerender) – ₹20,000,

Tahir Bee (W/o Wasim Akram) – ₹16,000,

Raghu (S/o Battalaiah) – ₹14,000,

Swami (C/o Raju) – ₹5,000,

Additionally, beneficiaries from Kondapuram village in K.T. Doddi Mandal received assistance:

Ranga Reddy (S/o Padma Reddy) – ₹43,000,

Nagamma (S/o Narsappa) – ₹21,000,

The event was attended by prominent leaders and community members, including former MPP Vijay, Siddhi Ramappa, Ali, Shekhar Reddy, Suresh, Srinivas Reddy, Rajesh, Thimmareddy, Shekhar Reddy, and Pawan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy emphasized the importance of ensuring healthcare access to economically weaker sections. He assured that the government would continue its efforts to address the medical and financial needs of the people.

The distribution of CM Relief Fund cheques demonstrates the government's commitment to alleviating the financial burdens of the underprivileged, particularly for medical emergencies. Such initiatives bring hope and relief to countless families in need

This program stands as a testament to the government's dedication to public welfare and healthcare accessibility. Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy for his prompt action and support in addressing their concerns.