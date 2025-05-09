Live
- How to Prepare For Your Dissertation Defence? A Step By Step Guide for PhD Students
- Trump Signals Major Concession on China Tariffs, Leaves Key Decisions to Negotiators
- La Liga 2024-25: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 35
- 'We salute your bravery, sacrifice and strength': Gill, Rahul lead tributes to Indian armed forces amid tension with Pak
- From Automation to Innovation: How AI Enhances Productivity in Remote Teams
- Medicaid Cuts Cause GOP Division as Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Faces Hurdles
- FM Sitharaman takes stock of steps for cybersecurity at banks amid rising border tensions
- Under PM Modi's leadership, terrorism will be wiped out: UP Minister on escalating tensions between India-Pakistan
- Poll Reveals Major Obstacle to Trump’s Trade Deal: Trump Himself
- CM Fadnavis reviews security, preparedness in Maharashtra
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Hands Over Rs. 5 Lakh Compensation to Family of Electrocution Victim
In a compassionate gesture, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy today handed over a compensation cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of Gunjapalli Muni Swamy, a resident of Chagadona village in Gattu Mandal, who tragically died due to an electric shock.
Gadwal: In a compassionate gesture, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy today handed over a compensation cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of Gunjapalli Muni Swamy, a resident of Chagadona village in Gattu Mandal, who tragically died due to an electric shock.
The financial assistance was extended under the Electric Accident Insurance Scheme of the Telangana Government. The cheque was presented to the victim's wife, Gunjapalli Saroj, at the MLA camp office located in Gadwal district headquarters.
Expressing her gratitude, Saroj said, "We thank the Telangana Government and our MLA for standing by us during this difficult time."
Several dignitaries and officials were present at the event, including former MPP Vijay Kumar, Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Kuruvu Hanumanthu, Electricity DE Tirupathi Rao, and local leaders Urukundu, Chandrashekar, Thimmappa, along with other party workers and supporters.