MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Hands Over Rs. 5 Lakh Compensation to Family of Electrocution Victim

Gadwal: In a compassionate gesture, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy today handed over a compensation cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to the family of Gunjapalli Muni Swamy, a resident of Chagadona village in Gattu Mandal, who tragically died due to an electric shock.

The financial assistance was extended under the Electric Accident Insurance Scheme of the Telangana Government. The cheque was presented to the victim's wife, Gunjapalli Saroj, at the MLA camp office located in Gadwal district headquarters.

Expressing her gratitude, Saroj said, "We thank the Telangana Government and our MLA for standing by us during this difficult time."

Several dignitaries and officials were present at the event, including former MPP Vijay Kumar, Agricultural Market Yard Chairman Kuruvu Hanumanthu, Electricity DE Tirupathi Rao, and local leaders Urukundu, Chandrashekar, Thimmappa, along with other party workers and supporters.