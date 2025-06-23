MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Lays Foundation for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue in Palvai Village

Gadwal: A significant and symbolic event took place today in Palvai village of Maldakal Mandal, part of the Gadwal Assembly Constituency, as MLA Sri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended the Bhoomi Pooja (foundation ritual) for the installation of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

As the chief guest, the MLA formally initiated the groundwork for erecting the statue by offering prayers and commencing the foundation works.

MLA's Address:

In his speech, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy expressed immense joy over the installation of Dr. Ambedkar's statue in the village. He stated:

“It is a matter of great pride and happiness to erect the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who gave India its Constitution. This will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.”

He emphasized the need for unity and collective participation in the village's development and urged all villagers to work together toward this goal.

The MLA also called upon today’s youth to follow the ideals and vision of Dr. Ambedkar, particularly in the areas of social justice, equality, and education.

Dignitaries in Attendance:

The event saw the participation of several key leaders and officials, including:

Former ZP Chairman Bhandari Bhaskar

Former District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Gowdu

Senior district leader Gaddam Krishnareddy

PACS Chairman Thimmareddy

Former MPP Rajareddy

Former Vice MPP Veeranna

Former Sarpanch Shivaram Reddy

Prominent leaders and activists including Seetharam Reddy, Ajay, Venkatanna, Kurumanna, Jeevan Reddy, Ellappa, Ranjith, Mahesh, and Veeresh

The event concluded with a collective vow to uphold Dr. Ambedkar's legacy and ensure that his values remain a guiding light for community development and youth empowerment.