MLA Bojju unveils Hans India almanac

Khanapur: On the occasion of Ugadi, the beginning of the Telugu year, Khanapur MLA VedmaBojju Patel unveiled the Sri Vishwa VasunamSamsthraPanchangaPeethika 2025 printed by Hans India. During an event held at the MLA camp office in Khanapur on Sunday, the MLA viewed and appreciated the almanac.

Market Committee Chairman Bhushan, former Municipal Chairman Ankam Rajender, Chinnam Satyanarayana, Congress Party Town President Nimmala Ramesh, along with senior journalists Mantra Rajyam Devender, Khanapur Hands News Representative Rachamalla Rajasekhar, Congress Party Mandal General Secretary Shabbir Pasha, party ranks and others participated in the programme.