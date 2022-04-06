MLA camp office in Kollapur facing Vastu Dosham!

Nagarkurnool: The MLA camp office in Kollapur constituency is the only MLA office which is left incomplete among all the 14 constituencies of entire erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. It is learnt that while the TRS current MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy is citing Vastu Dosham as the reason for stalling the MLA camp office works, however, Jupally who had lost against Beeram is not taking any interests in the completion of the camp office as he has been sidelined by the TRS party for many years now.

Out of 14 constituencies across erstwhile Mahabubnagar, all the 13 MLA camp offices have been completed and already became operational since past two years. However, the Kollapur MLA camp office which was first laid foundation in the year 2016 by the then Kollapur MLA and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao is already completed 50 per cent, however, soon after that in the ensuing elections, Jupally Krishna Rao lost against the Congress candidate Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy. But to the surprise of Jupally, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy jumped to TRS party and ever since then there has been group politics going on in TRS party in Kollapur constituency.

With this, the TRS boss K Chandrasekhar Rao is having a big headache as the group politics between Jupally and Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy had reached to a level where it has become a stumbling block for development activities in the constituency.

According to sources from Beeram Harshavardhan group, it is learnt that Beeram is not interested in completing the MLA camp office as he is citing 'Vastu Dosam', because of which he believes the Jupally had lost his elections. "The present MLA Beeram feels that the MLA camp office has not been constructed as per the Vastu and it is also having a big fault of having 'Veedhi potu' because of which it had impacted on the earlier leader Jupally and he lost the elections. And now Beeram is not interested to complete the MLA camp office started by Jupally as he feels the same Vastu dosham may impact his political career," observed a leader from Beeram Harshavardhan's camp.

Overall, because of non-cooperation and regular conflicts between the groups of Harshavardhan and Jupally, the Kollapur constituency has stayed way back in the development activities. With this the TRS party's internal fighting is definitely going to help the other opposition parties like the Congress and the BJP in the next elections and the TRS leaders in Hyderabad are worried lot as they are unable to resolve the conflict between the two warring parties in Kollapur.