MLA, Collector visit govt general hospital

Nizamabad: Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy and Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy visited the Government General Hospital in the district headquarters on Saturday.

Earlier, the Collector inspected the building complex comprising the Maternal and Child Health Center (MCH) and Critical Care Unit.

Later, the MLA and Collector reviewed the functioning of the hospital at GGH with the concerned officials. Reddy suggested that medical services should be further improved and all necessary facilities should be provided.

He said that 1,800 to 2,000 outpatient patients come to GGH every day for various medical services, and keeping this in mind, he wanted to see that the functioning of all departments should be improved.

He said that there are 180 doctors, adequate staff and advanced medical equipment available in all departments, and people should use the services of GGH Hospital.

The MLA clarified that the government is moving forward with a determination to further improve the functioning of the medical sector, just like the education sector. He said that funds will be sanctioned for the necessary advanced medical equipment and other infrastructure for the hospital.

Meanwhile, the engineering department officials were given a deadline to repair the drainage system, toilets, stop leakages, and carry out repairs on a war footing to the flooring and windows in front of the hospital and complete the work within a month.

Since the hospital was built fifteen years ago, steps should also be taken to rectify the management shortcomings.