MLA & corporator take out rally in support of TRS at Nizampet

Nizampet: Serilingampally MLA and Election Observer Arekapudi Gandhi and Ward Election In-charge and Hydernagar Corporator Janakirama Raju on Tuesday took out a huge rally here in support of TRS candidates, Gajjela Dhanalakshmi and Avula Swarnalata, of Wards 24 and 25 of Nizamapet Municipality.



Addressing the participants, Raju stated that everyone should strive for the success of the two candidates. He said the TRS government has been building 2 BHK houses for allotting to the poor, while pointing out that the credit for giving pensions to the aged and widows, besides launching welfare schemes, like 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shaadi Mubarak', would go to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The corporator urged people to vote for Car (TRS symbol) to ensure development of Pragatinagar.

Among those who participated in the rally were Ward Members Chindam Srikant, Bose Reddy, Vijaya, Area Committee Members Renuka, Parveen Sultana, Sada Madhavi, Hyderanagar division TRS honorary president Damodar Reddy, vice-president Rammohan Raju, Addagudda Society president Umapathy, general secretary Prabhakar, party activists P Swapna, Lalita, Srilata, Lakshmi, Rani and Arundhati.