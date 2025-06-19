MLA Dhanpal meets Collector

Nizamabad: MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana met T Vinay Krishna Reddy, who took over as the new Collector of Indore District, at the Collector’s office.

On this occasion, the MLA informed that he had appealed to the Collector to pay special attention to the development of city while discussing the situation in the district.

The MLA informed that he would always extend his support and cooperation to the parties for the development programs of the district.