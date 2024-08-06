MLA Distributes Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak Checks

Gadwal: On Tuesday MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended a program at the Mandal Parishad office premises in Gattu Mandal of Gadwal Constituency as the chief guest to distribute Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak checks.



MLA Krishnamohan Reddy was warmly welcomed by Gattu Mandal leaders with a shawl and a bouquet of flowers.

Checks were distributed to 197 girls from various villages in Gattu Mandal by MLA Krishnamohan Reddy.

As part of the Swachhata-Pachchata program, the MLA planted saplings in the premises of the Mandal Parishad office.

The MLA expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who blessed him and gave him the opportunity to be re-elected. He shared his joy in distributing Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak checks to the daughters of poor families in Gattu Mandal for the first time after the elections.

Previously, Gattu Mandal was known for its low literacy rate. Since being elected as MLA, efforts have been made to improve literacy in the mandal. It is a matter of great pride that many students from Gattu Mandal have secured jobs in various government sectors. The MLA pledged to continue working to make Gattu Mandal number one in the state.

For the development of Gadwal Constituency, the MLA joined the ruling party under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He assured that with the CM's support, the development achieved in the past will continue and be enhanced in the future.

The MLA mentioned that the Congress government is working to implement six guarantees, ensuring welfare schemes reach every poor person.

The MLA highlighted the completion of 60% of the works on the Ryalampadu reservoirs and Gattu lift irrigation scheme. He committed to completing the remaining 40% of the work soon with the support of the Chief Minister, ensuring water reaches the tail-end farmers of Gattu Mandal.

He urged women to use the Kalyana Lakshmi funds wisely for their needs.

The program was attended by former District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Goud, former MPP Vijay, PACS Chairman Venkatesh, Single Window Director Maheshwar Reddy, senior Congress leaders Ramakrishna Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, Bajari, Anand Goud, Aluru Ramayya Shetty, Ali, Rangaswami, Jagadishwar Reddy, Hanumanth Reddy, Mohan Goud, Suresh, Srinivas Reddy, Krishna, Praveen, Cedric, Chinna Rayudu, Krishnayya Goud, Govindu, Surya Prakash Goud, Imam Saheb, Jayaram Reddy, Veeresh, Ramudu Anjaneyulu, Lakshman, Ramesh, Pullareddy, Narsimhalu, youth leaders Santosh, Ramakrishna Naidu, Madhusudan Reddy, Govindu, Siddu Anand, Ramakrishna, Mahaboob, Pranesh, Jayaram Goud, and many others.