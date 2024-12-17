MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Commits to Fulfilling Promises at Ayyappa Swamy Temple

Live
Highlights
MLA Dr. kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has committed to fulfilling all the promises made at the Ayyappa Swamy temple, including those from the previous year
Nagar Kurnool; MLA Dr. kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has committed to fulfilling all the promises made at the Ayyappa Swamy temple, including those from the previous year. On Tuesday, he attended the Maha Padi Puja at the temple, expressing gratitude for the blessings that aided his political journey.
He assured devotees of his dedication to the temple’s development, highlighting completed promises and plans for road construction.
MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy emphasized his commitment to providing facilities like a dining hall to enhance the temple experience for devotees.
The event was attended by hundreds of Ayyappa devotees and public representatives, including Guru Swamy.
