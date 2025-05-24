MLA felicitates law college students

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy on Friday felicitated students of SDM Law College located in the district headquarters; 22 students who passed in the recently announced first-year and third-year results were honoured by the MLA who presented them with shawls and medals at the

Collector’s office.

He advised the students to bring a good name to the college, which falls under the jurisdiction of Palamuru University.