Live
- Haryana launches scheme to give 5,000 jobs
- Vizhinjam Port to help put India on top of global maritime map: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains to ‘benefit’ common man
- Sanctions on Syria weigh heavily on ordinary people: UN report
- Niger plans to vaccinate nearly 7 million children against Poliomyelitis
- Sleep duration can make diabetics more vulnerable to blood vessel damage: Study
- Chennithala to Youth Cong: Don’t be slack after LS victory, work for Maha Assembly polls
- 35 BLOs suspended in Gurugram for negligence in election work
- James Anderson retires from Test cricket; terms it ‘best job in the world’
- 'You are England cricket,’ says Nasser Hussain in emotional farewell message for Jimmy Anderson
Just In
MLA Ganesh Distributes Cheques to Temple Committee Members for Bonala Utsavs Celebration
In a gesture of support for the upcoming Bonala Utsavs celebrations in Cantonment Constituency, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed 218 Cheques to temple committee members at Maredupalli Nehru Nagar Premises today.
In a gesture of support for the upcoming Bonala Utsavs celebrations in Cantonment Constituency, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed 218 Cheques to temple committee members at Maredupalli Nehru Nagar Premises today. Expressing his happiness at being able to provide assistance for the festival, MLA Ganesh emphasized the importance of celebrating Bonala Utsavs with grandeur and urged the temple committee members to make all necessary arrangements for the festivities.
The event was attended by Inspector Andalu, Bhadranna, Muppidi Madhukar, Saritagaru, Dhanalakshmi, Repalle Venkateshwarlu, Maredupalli Deputy Tahsildar Sivakumar, Tirumalagiri Tahsildar Ashok Kumar, as well as Congress leaders and other dignitaries. The distribution of the checks marks a significant step towards ensuring the success of the Bonala Utsavs celebrations in Cantonment Constituency.