MLA Ganesh Distributes Cheques to Temple Committee Members for Bonala Utsavs Celebration

In a gesture of support for the upcoming Bonala Utsavs celebrations in Cantonment Constituency, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed 218 Cheques to temple committee members at Maredupalli Nehru Nagar Premises today.

In a gesture of support for the upcoming Bonala Utsavs celebrations in Cantonment Constituency, MLA Sri Ganesh distributed 218 Cheques to temple committee members at Maredupalli Nehru Nagar Premises today. Expressing his happiness at being able to provide assistance for the festival, MLA Ganesh emphasized the importance of celebrating Bonala Utsavs with grandeur and urged the temple committee members to make all necessary arrangements for the festivities.

The event was attended by Inspector Andalu, Bhadranna, Muppidi Madhukar, Saritagaru, Dhanalakshmi, Repalle Venkateshwarlu, Maredupalli Deputy Tahsildar Sivakumar, Tirumalagiri Tahsildar Ashok Kumar, as well as Congress leaders and other dignitaries. The distribution of the checks marks a significant step towards ensuring the success of the Bonala Utsavs celebrations in Cantonment Constituency.

