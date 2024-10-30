MLA Harish Rao vows to continue fight for farmers

Wanaparthy: A farmers’ protest conference was organised here under the leadership of former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, focusing on issues affecting farmers. MLA T Harish Rao, the chief guest at the event, criticised the CM, referring to him as “misleading.”

He expressed frustration that the government has been making excuses instead of solving farmers’ issues, such as loan waivers and ‘Rythu Bandhu’, leading to delays. Rao accused the government of setting multiple dates for loan waivers and making announcements to cover up, using various excuses and declaring eligible farmers ineligible, thereby deceiving them.

He questioned whether the government, nearly a year in power, has made any tangible development in the district. “While farmers in the State are struggling, the government has set aside Rs 1.5 lakh crore to package and develop the Musi River, calling it a new act in their political drama,” he said.

Rao affirmed that the BRS will not stop fighting until the government fulfils its promise of loan waiver to farmers. “The party is committed to exposing government shortcomings and consistently fighting for public welfare,” he said.