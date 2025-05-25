MLA inspires cadre to for clean sweep in all 30 wards

Bhupalapally: Local MLA G Satyanarayana Rao said that in the upcoming municipal elections in Bhupalapalli district, the Congress Party should win by fielding robust candidates. He said that only those of good repute in society should be given opportunities, with Congress leaders emerging victorious in all 30 wards.

On Saturday, an election strategy and organizational meeting was held at the Congress Party office in the district centre under the leadership of Municipal Congress Party President Islavat Devun, along with key leaders representing all 30 wards of the town. During his address, the MLA recalled the words of Congress State Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, who had stated the need to set an example to other States by ensuring social justice from the grassroots level in building the party structure. He pointed out that the responsibility of the PCC observers in revitalising the party, from village to district level, is critically important. He further suggested that all efforts should be directed toward winning the upcoming local body elections.

He concluded by urging that in the forthcoming municipal elections, the Congress Party must secure a decisive victory with a significantly large majority by strategically fielding strong candidates.

Prominent guests at the meeting included the Congress Party District President and Trade Promotion Corporation Chairman Aiyt Prakash Reddy, along with district observers Masampelli Lingaji, and Bhupalapalli MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao.

Earlier, a cake-cutting ceremony was organised to celebrate the birthday of TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud.