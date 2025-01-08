  • Menu
MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Visits Markandeya Pump House

MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Visits Markandeya Pump House
Highlights

On Wednesday, MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy visited the Markandeya Pump House In bijinapally Mandal

Nagar Kurnool: On Wednesday, MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy visited the Markandeya Pump House In bijinapally Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the project, initiated at a cost of ₹76.61 crores to provide irrigation water to 7,310 acres, was left incomplete due to the negligence of the previous governments.

After the Congress government came to power, he personally addressed the issues faced by farmers, ensured compensation was provided, and worked tirelessly to secure funds from the government. The MLA mentioned that he consistently monitored the project’s progress by holding discussions with officials, which ultimately led to its completion.

He further informed that two trial runs have already been successfully conducted, and within a week, the project will be inaugurated by Telangana State Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, making irrigation water available to farmers. Farmers from the Bijnapally Mandal expressed their gratitude to MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy for his efforts.







