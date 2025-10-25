MLA lays foundation for devpt works worth Rs 4 crore

Hanumakonda

MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, along with city Mayor Gundu Sudharani, laid the foundation stone for various development works worth around Rs 4 crore in the 57th and 59th divisions — including the construction of internal roads, side drainage canals, and retaining walls.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that development in every division, beyond political differences, is his prime goal. He assured that he would personally tour the divisions in the coming days to understand the problems faced by the people and take necessary steps to resolve them.He stated that he is moving forward without compromising on the constituency’s development and welfare. He assured that every effort will be made to develop the constituency in all aspects in the coming days.

He added that steps are being taken to resolve public issues in every colony and that preventive measures have already been initiated to avoid water stagnation during the rainy season.