MLA lays stone for underground drainage

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation for underground drainage in Weavers’ colony, Veltur village, Peddamandadi mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy emphasised that improving drainage is crucial to addressing sanitation issues in villages. He mentioned that Rs 7 lakh is being allocated for the work. The MLA instructed offi-cials to ensure that the work is completed with quality and at a swift pace.
Wanaparthy market yard vice-chairman Ramakrishna Reddy, former ZPTC Venkataswamy, ex-sarpanch Srinivas Reddy, former MPTC C Venkataiah, Panchayati Raj AE, Congress party activists and leaders were present.
