Live
Just In
MLA Megha Reddy Consoles Family of Deceased Intermediate Student, Assures Support
Wanaparthi MLA Thudi Megha Reddy visited Munnanur village to console the grieving family of an intermediate student who tragically drowned on Maha Shivaratri.
Mahabubnagar: Wanaparthi MLA Thudi Megha Reddy visited Munnanur village to console the grieving family of an intermediate student who tragically drowned on Maha Shivaratri. The student, Omesh, a second-year intermediate student from SC Gurukulam in Jayaprakash Nagar Tanda, Kalwakurthy Mandal, lost his life while taking a dip in a pond during the Amba Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple fair in Veldanda Mandal.
MLA Megha Reddy met Omesh’s parents, Ramulu and Lakshmi, and expressed her deep condolences. She assured them of her full support in these difficult times, offering words of comfort and hope. The MLA also extended financial assistance of ₹10,000 to the bereaved family.
"Omesh was a bright student and his untimely demise is heartbreaking. We will stand by the family and provide all possible help," Megha Reddy stated.
Local leaders, including Gopalpet Congress Mandal In-Charge Satyaseela Reddy, village representatives Satyam, Dhiramallu, Raju, Ramulu, and several villagers, accompanied the MLA during her visit.