MLA Patnam takes potshots at Revanth Reddy

Kodangal: Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy had bought the seat of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief post and completely destroyed the party in the State.

The reason for his outburst against Revanth Reddy was that when Patnam was scheduled to visit Bhunid village in Maddur Mandal for the opening of the paddy procurement centre, Mahender Reddy, husband of one of the MPTC from Congress party from the village, violated the protocol and citing the reason that the MLA has not come on time, the Congress party leader forcefully barged at the procurement centre, with some of his supporters and inaugurated the IKP Paddy procurement centre without the presence of the local MLA or the local IKP members in the village.

Earlier Kodangal MLA along with the local public representatives made an official visit to Kosgi, Maddur, Daultabad and Kodangal mandals of Kodangal constituency on Wednesday and took part in the inauguration of paddy procurement centers in various villages. After learning about this, the Kodangal MLA said that under the leadership of Revanth Reddy Congress has become completely zero in the State. However, some of the local Congress leaders are crossing the limits and violating the norms just for some cheap politics.

He also alleged that that Revanth and his brother Tirupati Reddy are resorting to goondaism and rowdyism and threatening the TRS candidates and its activists in the villages. This will not be tolerated. When time comes befitting reply will be given to those who cross the limits, observed the Kodangal MLA.

"In Huzurabad, it could get only 3,000 votes, in Munugodu, the Congress party candidate lost her deposit, despite Revanth Reddy literally wept to seeking the support of people in the bi-elections," said the Kodangal MLA.

Earlier as many as 150 local leaders from various parties joined TRS party in the presence of the Kodangal MLA. He assured the local leaders that there is no need to fear with Revanth and his goons and if anyone is trying to threaten them the MLA said criminal cases will be filed against such people and befitting reply will be given to them.

Patnam Narender said that despite Revanth won as MLA from Kodangal for two terms, he has done nothing for this constituency, however, after Telangana came into being Kodangal constituency is witnessing development in all segments.