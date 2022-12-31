MLA Raja Singh slams Bhairi Naresh over derogatory remarks on Lord Ayyappa Swamy

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on Saturday lashed out at KCR's government for not taking any action against Bhairi Naresh who made controversial comments against Lord Ayyappa Swamy and Lord Vishnu. In a shared video, MLA Raja Singh questioned the police why they are not taking action against him even after two days after the incident took place.

He questioned whether the police are not getting time for their collection. He demanded to take immediate action against him who insulted the Hindu Gods and filed a case against him. He said that Lord Ayyappa devotees will stage a protest across the State if the police fail to take action against him.

Several Ayyappa Swamy devotees on Friday staged protest in many parts of the State demanding the arrest of Bharatha Nasthika Samajam member, Bhairi Naresh for his alleged derogatory comments on Ayyappa Swamy.

A video clip of Naresh's comments went viral across all the social media platforms.

In the city, the devotees staged a big dharna at Mangalhat and demanded for action against Naresh. Police reached the spot at Mangalhat and dispersed the protesters.

Earlier in the day, Ayyappa Swamy devotees assaulted Naresh in Kosigi for making controversial comments. Police booked cases and took Naresh into the custody. The devotees said that they were hurt by his comments on the deity that were made during a meeting held at Kodangal in Vikarabad recently.

They said the comments hurt their sentiments and Hindu community in particular. Protests were staged by several other Hindu groups at various places across the state since morning.