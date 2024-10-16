MLA Rajesh Reddy Inaugurates Mudiraj Association Building

Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the new Mudiraj Association building in Pedda Muddanur village, Nagarkurnool Mandal. The Mudiraj Association leaders expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his support.

In his speech, MLA Rajesh Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is committed to empowering the Mudiraj community politically and economically. He assured them of his continued support from the government’s side.

He urged the officials to ensure that government schemes, subsidies, and quality fish seed distribution reach all eligible beneficiaries. The event saw participation from district Mudiraj Association leaders, officials, Congress party workers, and the local public.