Live
- Inauguration of Telangana Vision Center in Nagarkurnool
- Awareness Campaign by Agricultural College Students on Galikunta Disease for Farmers
- MLA Rajesh Reddy Inaugurates Mudiraj Association Building
- Seminar on Self-Employment and Government Schemes
- Procurement Centers Established to Support Farmers: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Filmmakers, Actors, Comedians, Writers, Musicians, and Creators: IFP Season 14 Emerges as the Ultimate Hub of Creativity X Culture
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Road Accident in Medak District
- Embracing the Power of Astras and Ancient Wisdom with Vivaan Karulkar
- DIY Skincare Masks for a Glowing Karwa Chauth
- How Menopause Can Impact Bone & Heart Health: Here’s What You Need to Know?
Just In
MLA Rajesh Reddy Inaugurates Mudiraj Association Building
Highlights
MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the new Mudiraj Association building in Pedda Muddanur village, Nagarkurnool Mandal.
Nagar kurnool: MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy inaugurated the new Mudiraj Association building in Pedda Muddanur village, Nagarkurnool Mandal. The Mudiraj Association leaders expressed their gratitude to the MLA for his support.
In his speech, MLA Rajesh Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is committed to empowering the Mudiraj community politically and economically. He assured them of his continued support from the government’s side.
He urged the officials to ensure that government schemes, subsidies, and quality fish seed distribution reach all eligible beneficiaries. The event saw participation from district Mudiraj Association leaders, officials, Congress party workers, and the local public.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS