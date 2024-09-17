MLA Rajgopal calls for strict regulation of liquor sales

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Local MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has called for strict regulation of liquor sales in the region, emphasizing the need to protect the youth and prevent excessive alcohol consumption. During surprise inspections at four liquor stores on Monday, Reddy advised shop owners to refrain from allowing alcohol consumption in permit rooms during morning hours. He also inspected the liquor bottles to check for authenticity, warning that shops found selling alcohol to illegal outlets, or “belt shops,” would face license cancellations.

Reddy expressed concern over the growing number of alcohol-related issues, including debt and family conflicts, and urged liquor shop owners and community leaders to work towards reducing alcohol consumption in the constituency.

Additionally, the MLA conducted a review meeting with Excise and Roads & Buildings (R&B) officials. He urged excise officers to clamp down on the spread of illicit liquor and drugs like ganja, while directing R&B officials to expedite road expansion projects in Munugodu town. Reddy expressed his goal of transforming Munugodu into a model constituency within the next five years.