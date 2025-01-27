Live
Just In
MLA urges party cadre to create awareness on govt schemes
“We will ensure there are no gaps in delivering welfare schemes. These four schemes launched in Munjampally will enhance financial resources for the constituency’s development.” – MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana
Karimnagar: The government ceremoniously launched the implementation of four prestigious welfare schemes on Sunday in Munjampally village of Manakondur Mandal in Karimnagar. The programme was graced by Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana and District Collector Pamela Satpathy, who inaugurated the schemes and distributed the first phase of benefits to the beneficiaries.
Addressing the gathering, MLA Dr Satyanarayana stated, “In this village, mandal, and the entire Karimnagar district, every eligible person will receive welfare scheme benefits. If anyone is left out of the list, apply immediately. We will take all necessary measures to include deserving individuals. There is no need for anyone to worry; this government stands as a support system for all,” assured the MLA.
He urged Congress cadres across the district to take a leading role in ensuring the success of these initiatives.
“We will ensure there are no gaps in delivering welfare schemes. The schemes will be implemented in a way that reaches every eligible household. These four schemes launched in Munjampally will enhance financial resources for the constituency’s development,” the MLA assured.
The event saw the participation of District Collector Pamela Satpathy, District Library Corporation Chairman Sattu Mallesh, DRDA PD Sridhar, and others.