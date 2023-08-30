MLA VM Abraham handed over a copy of Go allocating 25 crores in the Municipal Genaral Body meeting

The Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham has participated in Genaral Body meeting held in the morning at Ieeja Municipality.

The MLA was participated as an Ex- officio member Alon with municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna and Commission Golkonda Narsayya.

On this occasion the MLA Stated that the Telangana state chief minister KCR is taking special measures to development of all the municipalities in the state . And as part of that a special announcement was made when he came to Gadwal while opening the IDOC.

The MLA Dr VM Abraham has handed over the Copy of GO allocating 25 crores of rupees for the development of Ieeja Municipality to the Chairman today. He also advised the commissioner Golkonda Narsayya to take initiation to send the proposals for 25 crores immediately,and start the works .

Later the chairman thanked the Chief minister KCR, Minister S Niranjan Reddy and MLA Dr VM Abraham .

The municipal council discussed and approved the issues mentioned in Ajenda related to urban development.

Municipal commissioner Golkonda Narsayya, Municipal councillors,and municipal staff and others were participated in the morning.