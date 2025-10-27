MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy Distributes Free Study Material to 360 Students, Aims for 100% NMMS Scholarship Success in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar In an inspiring move to promote academic excellence among government school students, Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy distributed free entrance study material to 360 students preparing for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination.

At a program held at his camp office in Mahabubnagar, the MLA handed over the material to volunteers of the Shatasatam initiative, which supports students from 30 government schools in the constituency. The MLA personally funded the study material to ensure that no student is left behind in their preparation for the NMMS test.

Speaking on the occasion, Yennam Srinivas Reddy called upon teachers, headmasters, and volunteers to work collectively so that every student from Mahabubnagar constituency secures the NMMS scholarship this year. “Our goal is make every student 100% success and accordingly every student must get qualified and benefit from the NMMS scholarship scheme,” he asserted.

The MLA announced that the NMMS examination will be held on November 23, offering a ₹12,000 annual scholarship for four years to selected students. To strengthen preparation, a screening test will be conducted on November 9 for all 360 students, and the top 100 performers will undergo a 10-day residential training camp from November 12 to 22.

He added that the initiative reflects his vision to nurture bright minds and empower rural students through education-based support.

The event witnessed the participation of District Library Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, Mahabubnagar First Supervisor Gunda Manohar, and Congress leaders Tankara Krishnayya Yadav, Govind Yadav, Khaja Pasha, and Bandi Mallesh, among others.