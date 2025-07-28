MLAs inaugurate IVF centre

Nirmal: A Dr Chandrika’s Fertility (IVF) and Laparoscopic Centre was inaugurated by BJP leaders Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and Ramarao Patel at Devibai Hospital in Nirmal on Sunday.

During the event, the MLA’s remarked that it’s commendable to establish Dr Chandrika’s Fertility Centre for the first time in the united Adilabad district, equipped with high-end technology.

They lauded Dr Chandrika Kasawar, whom they said started her mission is to bring advanced medical treatments to rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chandrika advised that childless couples, who are financially struggling, no longer need to worry, as parenthood can be achieved through the IVF process.