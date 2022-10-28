MLAs poaching row: YS Sharmila reacts on BJP-TRS tiff

Hyderabad: The YSRTP chief YS Sharmila reacted to the four TRS MLAs poaching case in which BJP allegedly tried to lure MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore each. Addressing the gathering, YS Sharmila questioned whether TRS MLAs or BJP leaders were innocent in this case.



She said that BJP is stating that they don't have any role in the case and alleged that KCR is playing the drama. She further questioned why the police arrested only BJP leaders and took four TRS MLAs into Pragathi Bhavan. She questioned why the TRS leaders are in Pragathi Bhavan and are not allowed to interact with the media.