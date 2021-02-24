MLC elections: TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy files nomination papers

Nalgonda: TRS nominee for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC election Palla Rajeshwar Reddy filed his nomination papers to Election Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant J Patil at his chamber in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Earlier, along with Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Satyavathi Rathode; and Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, he took out a huge rally to the Collectorate.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish Reddy exuded confidence that TRS will retain the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency seat with a thumping majority with the blessings of voters and schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He Thanked all the leaders and activists of the party and Graduate voters, who participated in the rally and asked them to bless Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

He stated CM KCR became an Ideal to the people of Telangana with his innovative welfare schemes and development activities, who is well aware of the

sufferings of the people across the State. People were rejecting the Opposition parties' candidates as they were spreading false news and making false comments on the TRS government, he pointed out.

Minister Jagadish informed that as many as 1.30 lakh government jobs were created in the last six and half years. Mudslinging on CM KCR and making baseless comments on the State government became a fashion for the Opposition, he underlined.

Minister Errabelli asked the graduate voters to understand the facts that the State government had provided 1.30 lakh jobs, which no other State government did. He explained how Kaleshwaram project transformed barren lands to fertile and listed out the State government's achievements and milestones in the past six and half years.

He described BJP as a party of liars and advised the TRS cadre to give a befitting answer to saffron leaders, who are making baseless allegations on the State government and CM KCR.

Party MLC nominee Palla Rajeshwar Reddy exuded confidence that TRS is going to prove it's mettle once again in Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is destroying the country by privatising government sectors, but whereas CM KCR had created 1.30 jobs during his tenure. Stating that people will reject Opposition candidates in the MLC elections, he asserted the TRS agenda is development only.

ZP Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLAs K Bhupal Reddy, Gadari Kishore, Chirumrthy Lingaiah, MLC Tera Chinapa Reddy, District Rythu Bandhu committee president Ramchandra Naik, local bodies leaders, party workers and Graduate voters participated in the

programme.