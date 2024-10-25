MLC Jeevan Reddy Finds Support from Jagga Reddy Amid Emotional Appeal

Jagtial : MLA Jagga Reddy extended his support to MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, who recently expressed deep emotional distress. Speaking about Jeevan Reddy's emotional state, Jagga Reddy remarked, “Seeing Jeevan Reddy in such a vulnerable state at this age was truly moving. He should not feel alone; I am here to support him.”

Reflecting on their shared political journey and his own defeat in Sangareddy, Jagga Reddy noted the disconnect, stating, “It puzzles me that while people stand by Jeevan Reddy in Jagityal, they didn’t do the same for me in Sangareddy.” His words highlighted the shared struggles of the two leaders, both popular for being close to the public and outspoken in their approach. This support comes as a boost for Jeevan Reddy, who is widely respected in Jagityal and known for his dedication to public service.