MLC Kavitha calls to make one crore saplings plantation programme success

Nizamabad MLC Kavitha called the party leaders to make one crore saplings plantation programme a great success on Chief Minister's K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday. Kavitha along with MP Santosh Kumar launched the poster.

She asked the workers of Telangana Jagruti to plant saplings and increase the greenery. Kavitha added the biggest present to the Chief Minister was not only planting a sapling but also taking the responsibility to protect the plant. Later, she congratulated the MP Santosh Kumar for bringing up the initiative.

MP Santosh Kumar on Saturday announced that one crore saplings will be planted on February 17 as a part of the Green Challenge initiative. The programme called as 'Koti Vruksharchana' will began at 10 am on February 17 and will be ended in an hour.

The representatives of Green India Challenge said that anyone interested may send a message on the number 9000365000 on WhatsApp. They will receive a link to download an app.

Participants can upload their selfie after planting three saplings in the app and within a week they will receive a message from the Chief Minister and the Vanamali title by WhatsApp or email.