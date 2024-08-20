Live
- DPL T20: Mayank Rawat stars in East Delhi Riders’ five-wicket win over Purani Dilli 6
- Madras HC questions widespread usage of preventive detention laws by TN Police
- Siddaramaiah isn’t scared of threats: Shivakumar
- Sexual abuse of kids: Maha Police baton charge, disperse protesters from Badlapur rly tracks
- Cong turncoat, 4-time MLA Kiran Choudhry is BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee from Haryana
- Zimbabwe imports 90 pc of pharmaceutical products from India: Minister
- Bumrah is probably the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket: Ponting
- Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker felicitated in Chennai
- Maharashtra Governor reviews progress of Ambedkar Memorial in Mumbai
- PDP chief spokesman Suhail Bukhari quits party
Just In
MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi
Highlights
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy from Mahabubnagar attended a celebration organized by the Congress Party at the MLA Camp Office in Nagar Kurnool district.
NagarKurnool: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy from Mahabubnagar attended a celebration organized by the Congress Party at the MLA Camp Office in Nagar Kurnool district.
He paid his respects by garlanding a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi. The event was attended by TPCC member Valab Reddy, Nagar Kurnool District Minority President M.D. Habeeb, Councillors, Nagar Kurnool Parliament Communication Coordinator Taili Srinivasulu, and Congress leaders from various mandals.
The Women's Congress President, Youth Congress leaders, and party workers also participated in the tribute ceremony.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS