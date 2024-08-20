MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

NagarKurnool: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy from Mahabubnagar attended a celebration organized by the Congress Party at the MLA Camp Office in Nagar Kurnool district.

He paid his respects by garlanding a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi. The event was attended by TPCC member Valab Reddy, Nagar Kurnool District Minority President M.D. Habeeb, Councillors, Nagar Kurnool Parliament Communication Coordinator Taili Srinivasulu, and Congress leaders from various mandals.

The Women's Congress President, Youth Congress leaders, and party workers also participated in the tribute ceremony.