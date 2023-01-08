Modi acting devilishly towards Telangana: Minister G Jagdish Reddy

Addaguuru(Yadadri-Bhongir): State Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said the fact that a huge number of people joining the BRS fold in from Andhra Pradesh is not only a slap on the face of all those who said that Andhra people are against KCR, but it also reflects the support for KCR as an acceptable national leader. The Minister also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of intentionally creating problems for the State and "acting devilishly".

Jagdish Reddy along with Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, inaugurated a warehouse constructed at Choulla Ramaram village of Addaguru mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish said that Telangana is the only state where there is no power cut even for a minute. The State government has revived 40,000 ponds in the interest of farmers, he said. The Ministers and Chief Ministers of other States are appreciating CM KCR over his constructive development in Telangana, he added. KCR has given employment to 25 lakh migrant workers from other States, he claimed.

He criticised PM Modi over his unfulfilled promises which included depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of all the people of the country, bringing back the black money from foreign countries and providing 2 crore jobs every year.

Modi always tells lies, he added and said BJP has been ruling over the people of Gujarat for 25 years, but there is no free electricity, no pension of Rs 2,000, the farmers in Gujarat are expressing anger over Modi's policies. He said Modi is jealous of KCR and accused the Union Ministers including the Prime Minister of creating problems to push Telangana into darkness.

Niranjan Reddy in his address said that Telangana has come to the level of setting up small scale industries in rural areas. Industries are coming to Telangana, as they are getting permissions within 15 days, he added. Telangana farmers are not leaving even an inch of land to go waste and are using better cultivation practices, he stressed.

KCR is the person who stood by the farmer by investing in water and electricity like nowhere else in India, he informed. Rice is being cultivated in 38 lakh acres in Andhra, while in Telangana it is 68 lakh acres, he compared. Telangana will become the rice bowl of the world if the Centre supports State farmers in all aspects, he said.

Prime Minister Modi promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, but he did not do it, the Minister reminded. Modi mentioned in the BJP election manifesto that the employment guarantee scheme will be linked to agriculture but failed to do it, he said. Modi is acting devilishly by not giving funds to the States and not buying paddy of farmers, he said.

In the programme, local MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, Oil Fed Chairman Ramakrishna Reddy, chairman of warehouses Saichand, ZP chairman Sandeep Reddy and others participated.