Modi turns tables on Revanth

Telangana wish list

Metro Rail Phase-2, Regional Ring Road (RRR), Dry Port, India Semiconductor Mission, 29 additional IPS posts to address cy-bercrime and drug trafficking.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday seeking financial and infrastructural support for the state. However, in a rare move, Modi handed Reddy a letter urging the state to release pending matching grants for centrally sponsored schemes since 2017. During the 30-minute meeting, Reddy outlined Telangana’s fi-nancial crisis and requested assistance for major projects, in-cluding Metro Rail Phase-2, the Regional Ring Road (RRR) – Southern Part, a Regional Ring Rail, a Dry Port, and the India Semiconductor Mission. He also sought 29 additional IPS posts to address rising cybercrime and drug trafficking.

Highlighting the lack of metro expansion under the previous BRS government, Reddy emphasized the urgency of Phase-2, cover-ing 76.4 km with five corridors at an estimated ₹24,269 crore. He urged Modi for immediate approval.

On the RRR, he stressed that 90% of land acquisition for the Northern Part was complete, but the project’s full utility depended on simultaneous completion of both sections. The state was will-ing to bear 50% of the land cost for the Southern Part.

He also proposed a Regional Ring Rail parallel to the RRR, enhancing railway connectivity.

To boost Telangana’s trade, Reddy sought central approval for a Dry Port near the RRR, along with a Greenfield Road and rail link to a seaport.

The CM also pitched the Musi Rejuvenation Project, citing its cul-tural and spiritual significance, and sought`20,000 crore in cen-tral assistance. Additionally, he urged Modi to approve the trans-fer of 222.7 acres of defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar project.

Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Modi was marked by pressing demands for Telangana’s growth while facing the Centre’s coun-ter request for state compliance on pending grants.