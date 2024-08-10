  • Menu
Mohd Siraj gets 600 sq yd plot in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The State government has allotted 600 sq yards of land at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, to cricketer Mohammed Siraj after his feat in the ICC T20 World Cup. The allotment comes after an announcement during a Cabinet meeting. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted Siraj’s contribution to India’s T20 World Cup victory as part of the team.

As per GO, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Hyderabad, has reported that the Hyderabad district collector has requested allotment of government land for residential purposes, as Siraj was part of Team India for seven years, including the WC-2024. After following due procedure, the DC has submitted a proposal to the CCLA for allotment of government land; it was placed before the Telangana Land Management Authority (TGLMA); the TGLMA has recommended free allotment of government land of 600 SY situated at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, which falls in TS.No.1, Block-F, Ward No 9, in favour of Siraj.

