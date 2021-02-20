More rains in south & east Telangana today

Weather in Telangana Today: The Meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains in south and east Telangana till Saturday afternoon while drizzles are likely in north Telangana. The Met officials warned that thunderstorms with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

According to the department officials, the weather has changed since Thursday night due to wind circulation and pressure in the sea near coastal Andhra Pradesh, resulting in rain. They attributed the rain to cyclonic circulation over coastal AP and its neighbourhood. Also, they said the cyclonic circulation over south Madhya Maharashtra and its neighbourhood above the mean sea level has become less marked.

On Thursday night, Mahbubabad and Warangal Urban and Rural besides Mulugu districts were lashed by rain with hailstorm. There was highest 5 cm of rainfall in Parkal (Warangal Rural), 3 cm in Govindaraopet (Mulugu) , 2 cm each in Kothaguda (Mahbubabad), Narsampet (Warangal Rural), Nandipet (Nizamabad). There was one cm rain each in Dilawarpur, Mudholebasar, Saroornagar (Ranga Reddy), Laxmanchanda, Hasanparthy, Dharmasagar and Bheemadevarpalle.

The Met officials warned that thunderstorms with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

Heavy rain lashed different parts of Hyderabad during Thursday night. According to data provided by the department centre, here, Begumpet circle received 21.3 mm rainfall, followed by Santhoshnagar (19.8 mm), Goshamahal (18 mm) and Musheerabad circle (16.5 mm).

Meanwhile, there was an appreciable fall in night temperatures ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the State. There was no large change in most areas. The temperatures were appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C) some parts.

The lowest minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak. The other temperatures in the State were: Adilabad 16.2, Hanamkonda 17, Nizamabad 17.3, Ramagundam 18, Nalgonda 18.2, Hyderabad &Hakimpet 18.4 each, Dundigal 18.8, Bhadrachalam& Khammam 19 each, Mahbubnagar 19.6.

Consequent to Thursday rain, the day temperatures too fell across Telangana, with Bhadrachalam registering 33 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Mahbubnagar (32.5), Khammam & Medak (31.6 each), Nalgonda 31, Nizamabad 30.4, Ramagundam 30.2, Hyderabad 29.7, Dundigal 29.1, Hanmakonda 29, Hakimpet 28.8, Adilabad 27.3.