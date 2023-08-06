Live
- Telangana: TSLPRB announces SI and ASI results
- No scope for talks with Karnataka on Cauvery water issue: TN Minister
- Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka condole death of Gaddar
- Telangana Congress demands Gaddar's last rites with full state honours
- Naidu ask Anantapur leaders to put differences asidw
- Gaddar Biography: Death, Family, Telangana songs, Date of Birth, Age
- Handloom Day to be celebrated today
- Delhi's Environment Minister inaugurates fourth Van Mahotsav
- NIA makes another arrest in Phulwari Sharif terror module case
- IMD forecasts rainfall in several parts of India
Mortal remains of Gaddar shifted to LB Stadium for final view
Mortal remains of Balladeer Gaddar have been shifted to LB Stadium to pay last respects by people.
TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy spoke to City police Commissioner CV Anand on the phone and requested a permit to use LB Stadium for keeping the body for final view. Soon after getting permission, the body was shifted to the stadium.
It is expected a large number of people will visit the stadium to pay tributes to the revolutionary leader who has been maintaining good relations with every political party in recent times.
Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed at the stadium to maintain law and order in view of the flood of people.
