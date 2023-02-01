Mother & son killed in road accident in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: In a ghastly road mishap, a mother and her son died on the spot when an SUV rammed into the motorcycle on which they were travelling at Chilamarri village of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district on Wednesday morning.



The victims were Gunji Venkayamma and her son Ganesh from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh. Their family had come to Thatikal in the mandal about 10 years back.

They met with the accident when they were going to their native place on the motorcycle, which caught fire after being hit by the SUV, which was coming from the opposite direction.

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital of Devarakonda for autopsy.

On Sunday, a 36-year-old software professional died on the spot after his car rammed into a railing in the Nalgonda district.

It is reported that the USA-returned techie was on his way home from the airport in Andhra Pradesh, along with his wife when the incident took place.

According to the police, the father of the techie had arranged a car for the couple to travel from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to their native place in the Guntur district of AP.

After the vehicle reached Nalgonda, the driver Kareemullah lost control of the vehicle and hit a railing before crashing into an agricultural field on the outskirts of Nalgonda.

The man died on the spot while his wife and driver suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to a hospital by the police as passers-by informed the police.

Later, the family members of the victim filed a complaint holding the driver's negligence to be the reason behind their loss.

The police filed an FIR and initiated a probe into the matter while they assume that over-speeding might have been the reason behind the crash.