Move swiftly to prepare revised DPR on Tummidihatti, Uttam tells babus

Hyderabad: The State government is moving fast to take up the Tummidihatti barrage works under Pranahita Chevella project. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the revised DPR (Detailed Project Report) for Tummidihatti.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials, the minister asked for a revised DPR for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Sujala Sravanthi (BRAPCSS) project at Thummidihatti. Further, he said the works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel would resume after the cabinet clearance. Files on Khammam land, Chinna Kaleshwaram, and revised estimates for Kalwakurthy and Devadula Package-6 would also be expedited for cabinet consideration.

The review meeting also touched upon inter-state coordination and project clearances. Uttam directed officials to strengthen the case in the Supreme Court against Karnataka’s move to increase the height of the Almatti dam. He reiterated that Telangana would not compromise on its rights over Krishna and Godavari River waters.

The minister also announced that the Telangana government was considering constitution of water user associations (WUAs) across the State. The associations might be formed after the local body elections, beginning with minor irrigation tanks and gradually extending to larger projects. Each association would be supported by Laskar staff and it is proposed to appoint an officer of Irrigation Department as the convenor.

“The recent monsoon highlighted how some breaches and maintenance failures could have been avoided with accountability mechanisms. Water user associations will fill this gap and bring local responsibility into irrigation management,” Uttam Kumar Reddy observed.

It was proposed that the WUAs could be set up in consultation with M. Kodanda Reddy, Chairman and members of the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, to ensure adequate farmer representation.

The Minister explained that minor irrigation sources such as tanks and local canals have often been neglected, leaving them vulnerable to breaches during heavy rainfall. He said the WUAs would function as custodians of these water bodies, ensuring regular upkeep, preventive maintenance, and timely response to repair needs. “WUAs will serve as the first line of defence for irrigation sources, reducing the need for emergency repairs and protecting local farmers from crop losses,” he said.