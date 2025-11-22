MP Mallu Ravi chairs meeting with bank officials

Nagarkurnool: Memberof Parliament Dr Mallu Ravi held a meeting with officials of Telangana Grameena Bank at the Nagarkurnool district headquarters on Friday.

During the discussion, he emphasized the need for banks to actively support self-employment initiatives for unemployed youth within the parliamentary constituency.

The MP highlighted that providing financial assistance is crucial for young people to become economically independent.

He urged the banks to simplify loan procedures and offer proper guidance to eligible youth.

Strengthening employment opportunities in rural areas is a key objective of the government, and cooperation from banking institutions is essential to achieving this goal, he said. Bank officials assured the MP that they would introduce and promote special loan schemes aimed at encouraging youth to take up small and medium businesses, service-related enterprises, and agriculture-allied activities.

He reiterated his commitment to working towards reducing unemployment and assured continuous support for youth development initiatives.