Amrit Mahotsav to mark Chinmaya Mission’s 75-year journey

Hyderabad: Chinmaya Mission is set to commemorate its Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of spiritual and social service, with a grand two-day event at NTR Stadium on January 24.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations honour the legacy of founder Swami Chinmayananda, a visionary master, who transitioned from journalism to Vedanta, dedicating his life to making the Bhagavad Gita accessible to the masses.Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Swami Sarveshananda, Swami in-charge of the Hyderabad centre, announced that the festivities will kick off on Saturday with the inauguration of thematic stalls and a cutting-edge Devotional Virtual Reality Experience Centre.

This VR installation offers an immersive journey into the life and vision of Swami Chinmayananda. The momentum will peak on January 25, with a massive congregational chanting of the 15th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

Over 50,000 participants, including a significant number of school children and youth, are expected to join the recitation in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister.

A poignant highlight of the event will be the inclusive participation of visually impaired chanters, alongside the unveiling of ‘Gita Panchamrit.’ Envisioned by Swami Tejomayananda, this initiative distils the essence of the Gita into five essential verses for daily life. Under the current global leadership of Swami Swaroopananda, Chinmaya Mission continues to expand its reach across 330 centres worldwide.

Hyderabad president Harish Kumar noted that the local chapter remains a vital hub for value-based education and community building, guided by the mission’s core motto: “To give maximum happiness to maximum people for maximum time.”