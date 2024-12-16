MP, MLA visit Kasturba Gandhi Schools; inspire students to excel academically

Wanaparthy: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi and local MLA Tudi Mega Reddy recently visited Kasturba Gandhi and Gurukul schools here. They interacted with students and joined them for lunch.

During a press meet, the MP shared inspiring words: “Kasturba Gandhi Schools offer facilities that are three times better than what we had during our schooling years. Back then, resources were scarce.

Today, these schools are well-equipped, providing quality education for underprivileged students. I studied in a SW school and rose to the positions of MLA and MP. Similarly, you can also achieve great heights with hard work and dedication.”

Ravi advised students to study diligently, work towards government recognition, and contribute to creating a better society. He stressed the importance of bringing pride to their parents, their village, and their community.

He announced a commitment to utilise ₹5 crore from Parliamentary funds for SW schools in three districts. He assured that the investment would improve facilities in the institutions.

The MP revealed plans for a ₹150 crore integrated building in Wanaparthy, accommodating approximately 2,500 students. The facility will be built to international standards, offering state-of-the-art amenities to ensure students face no difficulties.

He criticised previous government for neglecting education and burdening the State with massive debts, transforming Telangana from a surplus budget State to one in financial distress. The government, despite challenges, is working to provide facilities gradually.

The MLA criticised the BRS administration for ignoring Kasturba Gandhi and Gurukula schools for over a decade. Under the CM’s leadership steps are being taken to address all concerns. He assured students of continuous support, promising to resolve any issues and provide all necessary resources. Reddy urged students to excel in their studies, achieve higher positions, and bring glory to Wanaparthy

DCCB chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, municipal chairman Pootpakala Mahesh, former PCC delegate Shankar Prasad, MPPs Kichcha Reddy, Shankar Naik, councillors, single window director Madhusudan Reddy, minority leader Rahim, KGBV officer Subhalakshmi and teachers were present.