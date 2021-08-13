MP Nama Nageswara Rao asks Centre to support HMT employees

Khammam: TRS Lok Sabha leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao asked the Centre to support the employees of HMT Limited in Hyderabad.

Along with TRS MPs, MLAs and HMT workers, Nama met Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendranath Pandey in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and apprised him of the problems faced by HMT, the oldest machine tools manufacturing company in Hyderabad.

Nageswara Rao told the Union Minister that HMT, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has been the backbone of the country's industrial development for over six decades. HMT was now facing severe financial difficulties in meeting its intended business objectives. Its employees, workers and retired employees were also facing financial difficulties, the MP explained.

Nageswara Rao urged Pandey to merge the Hyderabad unit with HMT Ltd., Bengaluru to overcome its financial losses. With the merger process, the retirement age of employees would increase from 58 to 60 years. He also asked to pay wages as per 2007 PRC to the employees.

MPs Banda Prakash and BB Patil, MLA KP Vivekananda and workers from HMT Bengaluru, Pinjur, Ajmer and Hyderabad units R Mahender, Y Balaraju, C Satyanarayana Goud and D Srisailam were among those, who met the Union Minister.

MP Nageswara Rao also met Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Girdhar Aramane and submitted a request for release of Rs 620 crore Central Road Funds (CRF) funds sanctioned to Telangana for the year 2021.