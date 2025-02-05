Live
MP Raghuram seeks details on edn in backward districts
Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Tuesday raised a question in the Lok Sabha regarding the educationally backward districts in India
Khammam: Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy on Tuesday raised a question in the Lok Sabha regarding the educationally backward districts in India. He sought details on the measures being taken by the Central Government to improve education in these areas and the number of such districts identified in the last five years. He also inquired about the SC and ST student ratio in these districts as per the latest census.
Union Minister of State for Education and Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary, in a written reply, stated that 112 districts across the country have been classified as educationally backward. Among them, three districts from Telangana—Asifabad, Bhupalpally, and BhadradriKothagudem—have been identified.
To address this issue, NITI Aayog launched programmes in 2018 aimed at ensuring quality education and fostering diverse educational capabilities. Further, the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, implemented from 2020, has sanctioned 1,182 residential schools and hostels, with Rs 476.16 crore allocated for 194 hostels to enhance educational facilities.
Additionally, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), which provide residential education for SC, ST, OBC, and minority girls, are operational across the country, educating 1.93 lakh SC students, 1.83 lakh ST students, and 2.59 lakh OBC students in 5,133 schools.