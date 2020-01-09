MP Sanjay goes ballistic, slams Opposition on CAA

Warangal: The BJP-organised rally on Wednesday, in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has virtually turned into a poll plank with the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay going ballistic against the TRS, the MIM and Congress.

Addressing a huge gathering near Public Gardens, Sanjay minced no words against the Opposition parties that have been vociferously opposing the CAA.

"Those leaders who were opposing the CAA would be boarded buses that don't have brakes and should be sent to Pakistan," he said.

The Parliament had passed the CAA in a transparent manner after a debate in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified all the doubts raised by the Opposition, he said.

"Noticing the huge response nationwide for the BJP-led NDA government, the Congress and other Opposition parties started to make the CAA an issue, weeks after the bill was passed.

Those who are raising hue and cry were funded by Islamic countries," he said. There were no protest after the Ayodhya judgement and the abrogation of Article 370, however, the CAA was blown out of proportion with the Congress and other Opposition parties making the issue, Sanjay said.

The BJP MP alleged that the MIM which is being funded by the TRS and some Islamic countries is trying to create ruckus over the CAA.

Launching a broadside against the TRS government, the MP questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao where he was when a MIM leader had said that it takes them just 10 minutes to finish off the Hindus.

Would KCR want the government give citizenship to all those who were behind planting the explosives in the Lumbini Park in Hyderabad a few years ago?

No more, the BJP would not entertain the conspiracies of Owaisi brothers and KCR family, he said. Sanjay said that the CAA was not against anyone, including the Muslims in India.

It was aimed at giving citizenship to those Hindus living as minorities and facing persecution in countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, he asserted. He said that KT Rama Rao should feel shame to claim that his father was a true Hindu.

The chief minister's family is trying to promote and protect the MIM leaders, who time and again said to wipe out Hindus. BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma, former MLAs T Rajeshwar Rao, Vannala Sriramulu, M Dharma Rao and Kondeti Sridhar were among others present.