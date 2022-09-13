MP Santosh Kumar announces Rs 2 cr for Pillalamarri tree

Mahbubnagar: Green India Foundation Chairman and TRS MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar announced the release of Rs 2 crore from his MP LAD funds for the preservation of 800-year-old giant Pillalamarri tree in Mahbubnagar district. He said that it is the responsibility of all to conserve the tree which has an ancient history.

Santosh congratulated the State Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud for protecting the tree like his own children. He said that it is commendable that Srinivas Goud took a special initiative to take care of the tree from when he started career as an MLA.

It is notable that saline bottle treatment was provided to preserve the historic tree. Every root was preserved and gave a new lease of life to the tree. It is a pleasure to see that the Pillamarri tree, which was on the verge of extinction, is now flourishing in green, Santosh said.