  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

MP Santosh Kumar announces Rs 2 cr for Pillalamarri tree

MP Santosh Kumar announces Rs 2 cr for Pillalamarri tree
x

MP Santosh Kumar announces Rs 2 cr for Pillalamarri tree

Highlights

The Green India Challenge founder congratulates Tourism & Excise Minister Srinivas Goud for preserving Pillalamarri

Mahbubnagar: Green India Foundation Chairman and TRS MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar announced the release of Rs 2 crore from his MP LAD funds for the preservation of 800-year-old giant Pillalamarri tree in Mahbubnagar district. He said that it is the responsibility of all to conserve the tree which has an ancient history.

Santosh congratulated the State Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud for protecting the tree like his own children. He said that it is commendable that Srinivas Goud took a special initiative to take care of the tree from when he started career as an MLA.

It is notable that saline bottle treatment was provided to preserve the historic tree. Every root was preserved and gave a new lease of life to the tree. It is a pleasure to see that the Pillamarri tree, which was on the verge of extinction, is now flourishing in green, Santosh said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X