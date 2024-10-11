Live
- Telangana Skills University to offer first set of courses from Nov 4
- MP,MLAs participated in the vibrant Bathukamma celebrations.
- "International Day of the Girl Child Celebrated in Jogulamba District with Focus on Gender Equality and Hunger Awareness".
- "District Additional Collector Distributes Bonuses and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra".
- "State-Level Photography and Short Film Competitions Announced by Gadwal Police for Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day".
- Air India Express flight that faced technical snag lands safely in Tirchy airport
- Mathangi Media Announces Production No 1
- District Collector B.M. Santosh Releases Poster to Raise Awareness on Child Rights Protection
- Special Committees to Oversee Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation: District Collector B. M. Santosh
- Jogulamba Devi Sharan Navaratri Brahmotsavam Concludes with Teppotsavam Preview
Just In
MP,MLAs participated in the vibrant Bathukamma celebrations.
Highlights
At the MLA camp office in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, the Bathukamma celebrations were held in a grand manner.
Nagar Kurnool : At the MLA camp office in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, the Bathukamma celebrations were held in a grand manner.
The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy along with his spouse, and Achampet MLA Vamsikrishna, who actively took part in the festivities. A large number of women also joined in the Bathukamma celebrations, making the event even more lively.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS