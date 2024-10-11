MP,MLAs participated in the vibrant Bathukamma celebrations.

Nagar Kurnool : At the MLA camp office in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, the Bathukamma celebrations were held in a grand manner.

The event was attended by Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy along with his spouse, and Achampet MLA Vamsikrishna, who actively took part in the festivities. A large number of women also joined in the Bathukamma celebrations, making the event even more lively.







































